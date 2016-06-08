FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amgen says migraine prevention drug meets main goal of a mid-stage study
June 8, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amgen says migraine prevention drug meets main goal of a mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen announces erenumab (amg 334) significantly reduces patients’ monthly migraine days in phase 2 study for the prevention of chronic migraine

* Study met its primary endpoint of change in monthly migraine days

* At baseline, patients enrolled in this study were experiencing approximately 18 migraine days per month

* Reduction in migraine days was statistically significant for both 70 mg and 140 mg doses

* Safety profile of erenumab was similar to placebo across both treatment arms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

