BRIEF-Amgen says migraine prevention drug meets main goal of a mid-stage study

June 8 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen announces erenumab (amg 334) significantly reduces patients’ monthly migraine days in phase 2 study for the prevention of chronic migraine

* Study met its primary endpoint of change in monthly migraine days

* At baseline, patients enrolled in this study were experiencing approximately 18 migraine days per month

* Reduction in migraine days was statistically significant for both 70 mg and 140 mg doses

* Safety profile of erenumab was similar to placebo across both treatment arms