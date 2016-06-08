FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trustmark announces voluntary early retirement program for associates age 60 and above
June 8, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trustmark announces voluntary early retirement program for associates age 60 and above

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Trustmark Corp

* Announced a voluntary early retirement program for associates age 60 and above with five or more years of service

* Cost of program will be reflected in a one-time, pre-tax charge of about $9.0 million , or $0.083 per share net of tax, Q2 2016 earnings

* During H2 2016, pre-tax salary and employee benefits expense savings from implementation expected to total $0.039 per share net of tax

* In 2017, pre-tax salary,employee benefits expense savings are expected to total about $8.5 million, or $0.077 per share net of tax Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1WFonSW )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

