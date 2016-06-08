FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weatherford amends tender offers
June 8, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Weatherford amends tender offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc :

* Weatherford amends previously announced tender offers

* Amendments provide for an increase in maximum purchase price of notes offerors are offering to purchase from $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion

* Amendments increase in consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of 2018 notes, 2019 notes and 2020 notes

* Amendments increase principal amount of 2020 notes Weatherford Bermuda is offering to purchase from $100.0 million to $275.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
