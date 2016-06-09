BRIEF-Lucas Bols FY net profit increases to 11.7 million euros

June 9 (Reuters) - Lucas Bols BV :

* FY revenue of 72.6 million euros ($82.8 million), a decrease of 5.9 pct at constant currency

* FY net profit increased to 11.7 million euros (2014/15: 0.2 million euros) due to significantly lower interest expenses post-IPO

* FY EBIT of 17.6 million euros, a 6.2 pct decrease at constant currency

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.23 euro per share

* Final dividend of 0.23 euro per share, bringing the total dividend to 0.54 euro per share

* Maintains positive view on the development of the global cocktail market

* Foresees no further impact from the stock reductions that took place in the financial year 2015/16

* Expects recovery in asian pacific region, western european market will remain challenging

* Says confident about growth for the US market and emerging markets Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8771 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)