BRIEF-UK property developer Watkin Jones six-month oper profit rises
June 9, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK property developer Watkin Jones six-month oper profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Watkin Jones Plc :

* 1.33 pence per share proposed interim dividend; in line with ipo guidance

* 16 of 17 developments for delivery by end of FY 2017 already forward sold

* Are at advanced positions regarding acquisition of a number of site opportunities that will be for delivery in FY 2019 and beyond

* Revenue from continuing operations has increased by 40.5 pct to £145.9 million for six months to 31 march 2016

* Operating profit before exceptional IPO costs has increased by 83.5 pct to £17.0 million (h1 2015: £9.3 million)

* Adjusted profit before tax for period was £16.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

