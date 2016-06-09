FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essentra sees lower full-year adjusted operating profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 9, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Essentra sees lower full-year adjusted operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc

* Following trading update in respect of current financial year ending 31 December 2016

* Unlikely to achieve trading levels previously anticipated at time of full year 2015 results announcement in February 2016

* Conditions in filter products have deteriorated owing to a more challenging market backdrop

* Extensive site integration programme in health & personal care packaging has resulted in some short-term operational issues in both US and UK

* Full year 2016 revenue is anticipated to be broadly unchanged versus prior year (FY 2015: 1,098.1 mln stg)

* Adjusted operating profit is now expected to be in range of 155 mln stg - 165m (FY 2015: 171.5 mln stg)

* Second half profit stronger than H1 2016 and directionally consistent with H2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

