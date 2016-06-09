FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' unit, Allos Therapeutics and Sandoz enter settlement agreement
June 9, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' unit, Allos Therapeutics and Sandoz enter settlement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* On June 8, 2016, co’s unit , Allos Therapeutics and Sandoz Inc entered into a settlement agreement

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to folotyn

* Sandoz will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in U.S on November 15, 2022 or earlier under certain circumstances

* Details of settlement confidential, parties will submit agreement to ftc and department of justice

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals says parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company’s litigation against sandoz

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says company's litigation against one other generic filer continues Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UCRQGP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
