BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health enters into common stock purchase agreement

June 9 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc :

* On June 8, 2016, co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, Llc

* Aspire Capital committed to purchase up to aggregate of $15.0 million of shares of co’s common stock over 30-month term of purchase agreement

* Upon execution of purchase agreement, co agreed to sell to Aspire Capital 222,222 shares of common stock at $2.25 per share Source text: (1.usa.gov/24Cbt7n) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)