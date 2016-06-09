FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health enters into common stock purchase agreement
June 9, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health enters into common stock purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc :

* On June 8, 2016, co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, Llc

* Aspire Capital committed to purchase up to aggregate of $15.0 million of shares of co’s common stock over 30-month term of purchase agreement

* Upon execution of purchase agreement, co agreed to sell to Aspire Capital 222,222 shares of common stock at $2.25 per share Source text: (1.usa.gov/24Cbt7n) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

