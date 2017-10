June 9 (Reuters) - Tactile Systems Technology Inc IPO-TCMD.O:

* Tactile Systems Technology Inc files for initial public offering of 4 million shares

* Tactile Systems Technology Inc says anticipate IPO price will be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share

* Tactile Systems Technology says applied to have common stock approved for quotation on Nasdaq Global Market under symbol “TCMD” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)