BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance appoints two Co-COOs
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 9, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance appoints two Co-COOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :

* Walgreens Boots Alliance announced changes to senior management team for next phase of evolution

* Alex Gourlay and Ornella Barra have been appointed to role of co-chief operating officers

* Gourlay will oversee walgreens and boots

* Barra will supervise global brands, human resources and other business services

* Ken murphy becomes executive vice president of walgreens boots alliance and chief commercial officer and president of global brands

* Simon roberts, executive vice president of walgreens boots alliance and president of boots, has decided to leave the company in july

* Elizabeth fagan, currently svp and md international retail, is appointed as senior vice president and managing director of boots. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

