June 9 (Reuters) - J C Penney

* On june 9, J. C. Penney Corp Inc intends to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes

* To use proceeds, borrowings to repay entire outstanding principal balance of existing $2.25 billion five-year senior secured term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)