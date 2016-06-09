FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oakley Capital says Time Out IPO raise 90 mln pounds
June 9, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oakley Capital says Time Out IPO raise 90 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :

* Time out group proposed admission to trading on AIM

* Successful completion of initial public offering of Time Out Group Plc raising 90 million stg

* Proceeds from IPO after debt repayment and transaction costs will be used by group to invest in sales and marketing

* Direct exposure to group is entirely via an equity stake; at ipo price will be valued at 47.2 million stg

* Co’s stake in group will represent 24.2% of group’s issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

