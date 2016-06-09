FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J.M. Smucker to close facilities in Louisiana and California in next 18 months- conf call
June 9, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-J.M. Smucker to close facilities in Louisiana and California in next 18 months- conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co

* On conf call - anticipate momentum in coffee business to continue in 2017

* On conf call - do not anticipate promoted prices on coffee changing significantly

* On conf call - Folgers K cups brand in 2016 impacted by ongoing proliferation in K-cup space

* On conf call - will invest in product line to improve trends in folgers brand, including lower pricing and new packaging

* Baked aisle category remained challenged through most of last year due to changing consumer preferences, aggressive competitive pricing

* To close a coffee facility in Harahan, Louisiana and 2 leased natural foods facilities in California next 18 months

* FY2017 international and foodservice profit anticipated to be down primarily reflecting net impact of FX in Canada

* Have leaned in on promotional price point for K-cups, K-cup margins would be lower than ground coffee margins Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

