BRIEF-J.M. Smucker to close facilities in Louisiana and California in next 18 months- conf call

June 9 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co

* On conf call - anticipate momentum in coffee business to continue in 2017

* On conf call - do not anticipate promoted prices on coffee changing significantly

* On conf call - Folgers K cups brand in 2016 impacted by ongoing proliferation in K-cup space

* On conf call - will invest in product line to improve trends in folgers brand, including lower pricing and new packaging

* Baked aisle category remained challenged through most of last year due to changing consumer preferences, aggressive competitive pricing

* To close a coffee facility in Harahan, Louisiana and 2 leased natural foods facilities in California next 18 months

* FY2017 international and foodservice profit anticipated to be down primarily reflecting net impact of FX in Canada

* Have leaned in on promotional price point for K-cups, K-cup margins would be lower than ground coffee margins