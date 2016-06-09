FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd sales and prices shareholding in Van Lanschot
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 5:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd sales and prices shareholding in Van Lanschot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot Nv

* Delta Lloyd announces successful sale and pricing of its shareholding in Van Lanschot

* Offer price of EUR 16.00 ($18.24) per offer dr

* Total offering size of EUR 180.4 million, assuming no exercise of over-allotment option

* Members of executive board of Van Lanschot subscribed for aggregate amount of EUR 1,060,000

* “Successful sale of our stake in Van Lanschot delivers an uplift of 8 percent point to our solvency ratio and will bring our solvency ratio to 162 pct” - Delta Lloyd chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
