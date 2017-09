June 9 (Reuters) - Victoria Park AB :

* Issues corporate bonds for 600 million Swedish crowns ($74.01 million)

* Bonds have a maturity of 4 years

* Bond loan interest is annual Stibor 3m + 4.50 percent

* Carnegie Investment Bank AB and Danske Bank A/S are financial advisors to bond issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1065 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)