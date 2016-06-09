FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Majestic Wine launches new share incentive plan
June 9, 2016 / 6:45 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Majestic Wine launches new share incentive plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc :

* Announces results of a full review of group’s remuneration policies and incentives

* Long term incentive plan (“LTIP”) will be introduced to all employees from store manager level upwards, post announcement of group’s full year results

* Launching a new Majestic Wine share incentive plan ( “SIP”)

* New bonus scheme has been introduced for all employees, standardising bonus potential and measurement across group

* A deferral mechanism of 50% of executive directors’ bonuses has been put in place in line with best practice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

