June 9 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd :

* FY eur1.67 EPRA NAV per share

* 10.41 cents diluted adjusted EPRA earnings per share

* 4.70 cents final dividend per share

* FY headline earnings for period of 9.58 cents per share (2015: 8.20 cents)