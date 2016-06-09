FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mologen completes portfolio review
June 9, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mologen completes portfolio review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* Mologen completes portfolio review: shift from research to product- and market-oriented company

* Implementation of new structure is expected to be completed by end of 2016

* Decided to implement a strategy program to concentrate its business activities on further development and commercialisation of its main product, i.e. Lefitolimod including successor molecule EnanDIM

* Plans to outsource its production activities to a specialist contract manufacturer which is still to be chosen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

