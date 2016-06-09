FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boston Scientific reaffirms 2016 revenue guidance
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boston Scientific reaffirms 2016 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp :

* Reaffirms FY 2016 revenue guidance provided on April 27, for estimated revenue to be in a range of $8.075 to $8.225 billion

* Now estimates FY income (GAAP) to be in a range of $0.59 to $0.65 per share

* Continues to estimate FY adjusted earnings in a range of $1.06 to $1.10 per share

* Company continues to estimate sales for Q2 of $2.01-$2.06 billion; estimates income on GAAP basis to be $0.12-$0.15/share Source text: (1.usa.gov/28mRePI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

