BRIEF-Elekta reconfirms target to reach EBITA margin of 20 pct by 2017/18
June 9, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elekta reconfirms target to reach EBITA margin of 20 pct by 2017/18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Elekta AB says:

* Reconfirms target to reach an EBITA margin of 20 percent by fiscal year 2017/18.

* Says cost reductions of SEK 700 million, with full effect in fiscal year 2017/18, are expected to be met as planned.

* Says net working capital to sales ratio is already below five percent target.

* For the first half of fiscal year 2016/2017, company expects off negative revenue effect of SEK 500 million due to change to producing to order, and therefore a weak result for first half of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

