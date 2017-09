June 9 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Signs contractor agreement for Ring Road I tunnel project

* Total value of contract is about 50 million euros ($56.69 million)

* Tunnelling project will be implemented in two stages, first of which is due to take place in 2016-2018

* City of Espoo has decided to sell two residential plots at Keilaniemi to SRV