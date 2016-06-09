FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Time Out Group to list of London's AIM
June 9, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Time Out Group to list of London's AIM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Time Out Group Ltd IPO-TIME.L

* 90 mln stg capital raise and proposed admission to trading on AIM

* Based on issue price, market capitalisation of group on admission to trading on AIM (“admission”) will be 195 million stg

* Liberum Capital Limited is acting as nominated adviser and sole bookrunner to company

* Admission and commencement of dealings in ordinary shares under ticker “TMO.L” are expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. On 14 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
