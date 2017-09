June 9 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* Acquires 70 percent of Kaivon Liha Kaunismaa

* Annual net sales is expected to increase by about 40 million euros ($45.4 million)

* Trade is due to be completed during Q3 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)