BRIEF-LDLC Com FY net profit rises to 7.9 million euros
June 9, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LDLC Com FY net profit rises to 7.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - LDLC Com SA :

* FY net profit 7.9 million euros ($8.95 million) versus 5.8 million euros year ago

* FY underlying EBIT 13.8 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend payout of 0.50 euro per share, compared to 0.45 euro last year

* Five-Year target: double in size to reach the 1 billion revenue mark

* LDLC Group has set itself the goal of reaching the billion-euro revenue mark and an EBITDA margin of 5.5 - 6 pct by 2021

* By 2021, the group plans to have around 100 stores up and running Source text: bit.ly/1ZBnSqP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

