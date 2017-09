June 9 (Reuters) - Ipsen Sa

* Ipsen successfully issues inaugural eur300 million 7-year notes

* Notes mature on june 16, 2023 and pay interest at an annual rate of 1.875%.

* Transaction was more than 4 times over-subscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)