BRIEF-S&P - Alaska debt ratings placed on creditwatch negative due to persistent structural budget deficits
June 9, 2016 / 7:40 PM / in a year

BRIEF-S&P - Alaska debt ratings placed on creditwatch negative due to persistent structural budget deficits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - S&P On Alaska:

* Alaska debt ratings placed on creditwatch negative due to persistent structural budget deficits

* Creditwatch placement indicates that we may lower Alaska’s credit rating if state policymakers defer adopting fiscal reforms

* Ratings reflect view that, although state is in midst of grappling with large general fund operating deficits, it continues to have very strong credit quality Source - bit.ly/1UpSJTi Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

