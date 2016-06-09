FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun Communities says units of operating partnership entered master credit facility agreement
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sun Communities says units of operating partnership entered master credit facility agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* On June 3, units of operating partnership entered into a master credit facility agreement

* Pursuant to credit agreement, Regions Bank loaned a total of $338.0 million under a senior secured credit facility

* Credit agreement comprised of two ten-year term loans in the amount of $300.0 million and $38.0 million, respectively

* $300.0 million term loan bears interest at 3.69 pct/year, $38.0 million term loan bears interest at 3.67 pct per year for blended rate of 3.688 pct/year Source text : (1.usa.gov/1tlgSVe ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
