BRIEF-Mallinckrodt presents new data from 44-week open label extension of H.P. Acthar gel

June 9 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt presents new data from 44-week open label extension of company-sponsored H.P. Acthar gel trial in lupus

* Findings support advancement of confirmatory trial in lupus population

* Mallinckrodt plans to begin company-sponsored study later this year

* Patients continuing to receive acthar in open label phase maintained improvements seen in blinded phase

* Patients switching to therapy from placebo experienced changes in disease activity measures versus those receiving acthar in double-blind study phase