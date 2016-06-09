FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren names Jane Nielsen chief financial officer
June 9, 2016

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren names Jane Nielsen chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp

* Names Jane Nielsen chief financial officer

* Jeffrey Kuster has been named group president for Americas.

* Ralph Lauren Corp says Robert Madore will remain with Ralph Lauren through September 30, 2016 to facilitate a seamless CFO transition

* In addition to all finance functions, Nielsen will oversee store operations, procurement, IT, and investor relations

* Jane Nielsen’s appointment is effective September 6, 2016

* Nielsen was most recently at Coach Inc, where she was executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

