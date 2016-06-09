BRIEF-Wendy's says found more unusual cyber activity at restaurants

June 9 (Reuters) - Wendys Co

* Says announced today that additional malicious cyber activity has recently been discovered in some franchise-operated restaurants

* Says company has disabled malware where it has been detected

* That additional malicious cyber activity has recently been discovered in some franchise-operated restaurants

* Says latest action is result of co’s continuing investigation into unusual credit card activity at some Wendy’s restaurants

* Company directed its investigator to continue to investigate

* Reports indicate that payment cards used legitimately at wendy’s may have been used fraudulently elsewhere

* Additional 50 franchise restaurants were also suspected of experiencing, or had been found to have, other cybersecurity issues

* Malware used by attackers is highly sophisticated in nature and extremely difficult to detect

* To date, there has been no indication in ongoing investigation that any company-operated restaurants were impacted by this activity.

* In this continued investigation, co recently discovered a variant of malware, similar in nature to original, but different in execution

* Malware has been discovered on some franchise restaurants’ pos systems

* Upon detecting new variant of malware in recent days, has already disabled it in all franchise restaurants where it has been discovered

* Attackers used remote access tool to target POS system that, as of May 11 announcement, company believed had not been affected

* Company continues to work aggressively with its experts and Federal law enforcement to continue its investigation

* Malware discovered on some franchise restaurants’ POS systems; no. of franchise restaurants impacted now expected to be higher than 300 restaurants implicated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)