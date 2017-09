June 9 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty files for sale of up to 72,187 shares by persons who receive such shares in exchange for 3.00 pct exchangeable senior notes due 2027 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VPexNc ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)