BRIEF-Fitch says Japan banks' profitability pressured by multiple headwinds

June 9 (Reuters) - Fitch on Japan banks:

* Japan banks’ profitability pressured by multiple headwinds

* Low-Growth operating environment, central bank’s negative rate policy, increased foreign-currency funding costs will pressurize profitability for Japan banks

* Expects pace of economic growth to remain at less than 1% through medium term

* Expects mega banks’ NPLS and impairment losses to rise modestly

* Regular bond issuance is likely to continue through medium term, with mega-banks on track to meet Basel III total loss-absorbing capacity

* Estimates regular bond issuance could be $22 billion by 2019, with total issuance of around $59 billion by 2022

