FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Impulsora del, CPPIB and Ontario teachers' pension plan create strategic partnership to invest in infrastructure assets in Mexico
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Impulsora del, CPPIB and Ontario teachers' pension plan create strategic partnership to invest in infrastructure assets in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Impulsora Del Desarrollo Y El Empleo En America Latina Sab De Cv

* Impulsora del desarrollo y el empleo en america latina, S.A.B. De C.V., CPPIB and Ontario teachers’ pension plan create strategic partnership to invest in infrastructure assets in mexico

* Ideal will retain a 51% ownership while cppib and ontario teachers’ will collectively own remaining 49% in partnership

* Under terms of agreement, ideal will contribute its 99% equity interest in autopista arco norte, s.a. De c.v.

* Cppib and ontario teachers’ together will commit equity investment of ps$ 19.4 billion (c$1.35 billion) in exchange for shares representing 49% of capital stock of newco

* Cppib will own a 29% ownership interest in newco and ontario teachers’ will own a 20% stake

* Macquarie Capital (usa) Inc. Acted as exclusive financial advisor to cppib and ontario teachers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.