BRIEF-FDA cracks down on internet sales of illegal prescription medicines
#Healthcare
June 9, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FDA cracks down on internet sales of illegal prescription medicines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA targets unlawful internet sales of illegal prescription medicines during International Operation Pangea IX

* Took action this week against 4,402 websites that illegally sell potentially dangerous, unapproved prescription drugs to U.S. Consumers

* Sent complaints to domain registrars for suspension of 4,402 websites, including 110 websites that sell chemical 2,4-dinitrophenol as weight-loss product

* Also issued warning letters to operators of 53 websites illegally offering unapproved, misbranded prescription drug products for sale to consumers

* FDA inspectors, other federal agencies, screened, seized illegal drug products received through International Mail Facilities

* Screenings resulted in detention of 797 parcels which, if found in violation of Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, will be destroyed

* Preliminary findings from screening show consumers purchased unapproved drug products to treat depression, narcolepsy, high cholesterol, glaucoma, asthma Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XSzs1M

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
