June 9 (Reuters) - Darty Plc

* Régis Schultz will from today cease his role as managing director of Darty France

* Schultz will remain as group chief executive of Darty Plc and will be based in London

* Benoît Jaubert, currently commercial director at Darty France appointed managing director of Darty France with immediate effect