June 9 (reuters) - Bookrunner

* Price guidance of eur 920 to eur 950 (5.2% / -2.1% discount to Thursday closing price) on equity offering - bookrunner

* Sounding exercise on equity offering - bookrunner

* Sounding exercise on exchangeable bond offering - bookrunner

* Both books on Dassault Aviation expected to close tonight at short notice - Bookrunner Further company coverage: [AVMD.PA