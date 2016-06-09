BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings' U.S. convenience store unit is expected to post annual operating profit of $682.6 mln in 2016 - Nikkei

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Seven & I Holdings’ U.S. convenience store unit is expected to post a record-high annual operating profit of $682.6 million in 2016 - Nikkei

* 7-Eleven, which operates about 8,500 stores in the U.S. and Canada, plans to add 200 new locations this year - Nikkei

* 7-Eleven’s capital expenditures are budgeted at around $1.65 billion for this year , up by roughly $300 million from a year earlier - Nikkei

* Although strong yen will erode value of 7-Eleven's earnings to its parent company, Seven & I forecasts growth in both sales and profit this FY- NIKKEI Source - (s.nikkei.com/1UpKOW2)