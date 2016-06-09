FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cliffs to supply significant portion of Essar's 2016 requirements beginning July 2016
June 9, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cliffs to supply significant portion of Essar's 2016 requirements beginning July 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources

* On June 7, U.S. district court confirmed May 27, 2016, order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice

* Order approved settlement between Essar Steel Algoma, Cleveland-Cliffs Iron, Northshore Mining Co and Cliffs Mining Co

* Orders approve reinstatement of pellet sale and purchase agreement dated and effective as of Jan 31, 2002, as amended

* Agreement will resume in full on Jan 1, 2017, with Cliffs supplying a significant portion of Essar’s 2016 requirements beginning July 2016

* Agreement extends to 2024; Essar continues to be under protection of companies' creditors arrangement act in Ontario Superior Court Source text: (1.usa.gov/25PvE4j ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

