June 10 (Reuters) - Therametrics Holding AG :

* Announces today the sale of its Italian CSS subsidiary

* Has completed the sale of THERAMetrics Clinical Supply Services s.r.l. (CSS)

* Cash consideration received for the sale of CSS will be used to provide additional capitalization to the CRO subsidiaries Source text - bit.ly/1PNGp3a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)