BRIEF-Wandisco says CFO to step down
#Software
June 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wandisco says CFO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Wandisco Plc

* Paul harrison has informed board of his intention to leave company

* Paul has been approached to become chief financial officer of a group that does not compete with Wandisco and, after careful consideration, he has agreed to accept this new role

* Anticipated that Paul will leave Wandisco at end of september

* Has commenced a search process to recruit a new CFO and a further announcement regarding this will be made as and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
