BRIEF-Viking Supply Ships: Norseman files bankruptcy petition against VSS A/S
June 10, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viking Supply Ships: Norseman files bankruptcy petition against VSS A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Viking Supply Ships AB :

* Says Norseman Offshore AS has filed application for bankruptcy against the company’s unit, VSS A/S, with Maritime and Commercial High Court in Copenhagen

* Parties have been in discussions for several months as part of overall financial restructuring of group

* VSS A/S will continue to pursue process to achieve restructuring of its debts as further described in annual report for 2015

* Petition for bankruptcy is made on basis of unpaid hire in aggregate amount of about $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

