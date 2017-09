June 10 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp :

* Bonutti Skeletal Innovations Llc entered into a settlement and license agreement with Globus Medical Inc - sec filing

* Agreement resolves patent litigation pending in united states district court for eastern district of pennsylvania Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XdHIue