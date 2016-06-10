FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank FY 2015/16 consolidated net income up at 10 mln euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank FY 2015/16 consolidated net income up at 10 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :

* FY 2015/16 consolidated net income 10 million euros ($11.30 million)versus 5 million euros year ago

* FY net interest and lease income was 284 million euros in reporting period, slightly below prior-year figure of 290 million euros

* At 30 million euros, FY group’s net fee and commission income was lower than previous year’s figure of 42 million euros

* FY group’s total assets declined by 2.1 billion euros in reporting period to 19.6 billion euros at reporting date

* IKB is forecasting positive net income after taxes and before additions to fund for general banking risks for coming 2016/17 financial year

* FY 2016/17 net income is expected to be moderately higher than in 2015/16 financial year

* In addition, to extent that net income can be reported in future, reduction of net accumulated losses means that it will not be possible to distribute a dividend to shareholders of IKB AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.