BRIEF-Amgen says interim phase 3 shows Blincyto improved overall survival in patients

June 10 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc :

* Says Blincyto(blinatumomab) improved overall survival in patients with b-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia

* New data from a interim analysis of phase 3 study, in which Blincyto shows an almost two-fold increase in median overall survival

* Says as per recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee, Amgen ended study early for efficacy based on these result

* Says results from analysis showed that median os was 7.7 months for blincyto versus 4 months for soc

