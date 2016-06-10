FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zurich CEO says new structure will see redundancies, cannot quantify at the moment
June 10, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zurich CEO says new structure will see redundancies, cannot quantify at the moment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance says in media call

* Zurich insurance CEO says too early to talk about dividend of 2017

* CEO Says Will Report Soon On Progress On Reshaping The Business, Will Show That Actions Taken Will Restore Profitability Of Company

* Zurich CEO says not ready today to speak about possible costs from introducing new structure

* Zurich Insurance CEO says in next weeks or months will quantify impact of new structure and how this could impact cost saving targets

* Zurich CEO confirms current cost saving target

* Zurich CEO Greco says new structure wasn’t driven by cost cuts, adds there will be redundancies from new structure but cannot quantify this at the moment

* Zurich CEO Greco says by September we will know exactly what the impact in terms of cost reductions and possible extraordinary costs from new structure

* Zurich CEO Greco says between today and November we will update as soon as possible if cost savings target can be held or revised upwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Reporting by Zurich Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
