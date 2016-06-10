BRIEF-Tesla says no safety defect with the suspensions in either the model S or model X- blog

June 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors
* Says there is no safety defect with the suspensions in either the model S or model X- blog
* Says provided all relevant information to NHTSA, NHTSA has told that tesla has cooperated fully and no further information is needed - blog
* Says “has never and would never ask a customer to sign a document to prevent from talking to nhtsa or any other government agency” - Blog
* Says after information was provided NHTSA has not dentified any safety issue with Tesla’s suspensions- blog
Source text: [bit.ly/1RYXkty]
