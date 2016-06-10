FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla says no safety defect with the suspensions in either the model S or model X- blog
June 10, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla says no safety defect with the suspensions in either the model S or model X- blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors

* Says there is no safety defect with the suspensions in either the model S or model X- blog

* Says provided all relevant information to NHTSA, NHTSA has told that tesla has cooperated fully and no further information is needed - blog

* Says “has never and would never ask a customer to sign a document to prevent from talking to nhtsa or any other government agency” - Blog

* Says after information was provided NHTSA has not dentified any safety issue with Tesla’s suspensions- blog

Source text: [bit.ly/1RYXkty]

Further company coverage: )

