FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Azimut's unit buys JFS Personal Investment Solutions
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Azimut's unit buys JFS Personal Investment Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Through AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) acquires JFS Personal Investment Solutions (JFS) Pty Ltd. in Australia

* JFS acquisition deal includes share swap of 49 pct of JFS’s equity for AZ NGA shares and progressive buy back of these shares over next ten years

* Remaining 51 pct stake in JFS will be paid to founding partner in cash over a period of two years

* Total value of JFS acquisition transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of around A$ 3.5 million ($2.6 million)

* The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in July 2016

* JFS operates under the Australian Financial Services License regime overseen by ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3490 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.