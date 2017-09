June 10 (Reuters) - Emera Inc :

* Emera announces offering of US$1.2 billion 6.75% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes, CDN$500 million 2.90% senior notes and US$3.25 billion aggregate principal amount of multiple series of senior notes

* To use net proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)