BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort expects to begin construction of new hotel tower, Monarch Casino Black Hawk expansion in Q1 2017
June 10, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort expects to begin construction of new hotel tower, Monarch Casino Black Hawk expansion in Q1 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Monarch Casino & Resort Inc :

* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc says now expects to begin construction of new hotel tower and monarch casino black hawk expansion during q1 of 2017

* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc Says Currently Expects Opening Of Entire Tower In Q1 Of 2019 At A Total Cost Of Approximately $229-$234 million

* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc says cost expected to be financed through combination of operating cash flow and amendment or replacement of credit facility Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XdHzH9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

