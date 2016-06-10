BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort expects to begin construction of new hotel tower, Monarch Casino Black Hawk expansion in Q1 2017

June 10 (Reuters) - Monarch Casino & Resort Inc :

* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc says now expects to begin construction of new hotel tower and monarch casino black hawk expansion during q1 of 2017

* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc Says Currently Expects Opening Of Entire Tower In Q1 Of 2019 At A Total Cost Of Approximately $229-$234 million

* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc says cost expected to be financed through combination of operating cash flow and amendment or replacement of credit facility