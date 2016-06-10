FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says its algorithm integrated in new smartphones
#IT Services & Consulting
June 10, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says its algorithm integrated in new smartphones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics

* Says Precise BioMatch Mobile integrated in smartphones from a leading Japanese vendor.

* Precise Biometrics’ algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices, Precise BioMatch Mobile, has through cooperation with Fingerprint Cards been integrated in two smartphones from a leading Japanese vendor.

* Says integration will generate royalty revenue starting from Q2 2016.

* Says royalty revenues are based on the number of sensors Fingerprint Cards delivers to the device manufacturer and cannot be forecasted.

* Fingerpringt Cards said earlier on Friday their sensor FPC1145 is featured in Sharp’s new smartphones AQUOS ZETA SH-04H and AQUOS Xx3. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
